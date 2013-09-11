FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 11
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 11, 2013

Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    CURRENT ACCOUNT
    The central bank releases July current account figures.
Analysts expect a deficit of 11 million euros ($14 million).
(1200)
    
    TPSA 
    The Polish unit of Deutsche Telekom has agreed to
share its 4G mobile network with the cellphone arm of TPSA
Poland's top telecoms group. 
    
    AMREST 
    The Central and Eastern European restaurant operator has
signed a 250 million euro-equivalent, five-year loan to
refinance an existing facility that was originally agreed in
October 2010. 

($1 = 0.7538 euros)

