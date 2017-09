LONDON, Sept 11 (IFR) - Credit Suisse is testing investor interest for the first euro-denominated Tier 2 CoCo bond on Wednesday morning at mid-swaps plus low 400s.

Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner on the 12 non-call seven-year permanent write-down bond, with Banca IMI, Commerzbank, RBS and Wells Fargo acting as joint lead managers.