FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 12
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
September 12, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    PKO AND PZU 
    Poland's biggest bank PKO BP is looking for a partner to buy
50 percent of its insurance business and could be interested in
cooperating with PZU, the region's biggest
insurer. 
    
    TPSA 
    TPSA, the Polish unit of Orange, said on Wedensday
that the French operator's executive Bruno Duthoit will replace
its long time chief executive Maciej Witucki on September 19.
    
    CENTRAL BANK
    The central bank's Monetary Policy Council will release its
rate policy outline for 2014 at 1200 GMT.
    
    JSW 
    Trade unions at JSW, the biggest coking coal producer in the
EU, have rejected all proposals by the managemenet board
designed to cut costs as the company faces net loss in the
second half of 2013, Parkiet daily said. 
    
    TVN 
    The controlling shareholder of Polish broadcaster TVN, PTH,
set an interest rate of 11 percent for cash on the issue of 300
million euros in bonds, the company said late on Wednesday. 
    
    ENERGA
    Poland has submitted the IPO prospectus of Energa, its
fourth biggest utility, to the financial watchdog, as it plans
to float the company by the end of this year, Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna wrote. 
    
    KOMPANIA WEGLOWA
    Deputy head at the biggest hard coal miner in the EU has
notified the prosecutor's office that the deal Kompania signed
on coal supplies to the new power plant planned by PGE 
was harmful for the miner, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said.
    
    GAS EXCHANGE
    Denmark's gas companies Danske Commodities and Neas Energy
plan to start gas trading in Poland after the obligation to sell
a part of gas on the local exchange was implemented on
Wednesday, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote.   
    
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
($1 = 0.7538 euros)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.