FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 16
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2013 / 6:35 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    PKN
    Oil refiner PKN Orlen said it was buying Canada's
TriOil for C$183.7 million or about 563 million
zlotys. 
    PKN Orlen said the acquisition was in line with the strategy
to develop its oil and gas exploration efforts.
    
    ENERGA IPO
    The initial public offer (IPO) of Poland's state-owned
utilities Energa could be supported by the country's gas
monopoly PGNiG, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote, quoting a
high-ranking PGNiG manager. The Treasury wants to sell up to 35
percent in Energa by the end of the year.
    
    SHARE LICENCES
    PKN Orlen, San Leon and Breitling Oil are
interested in buying 11 Polish shale exploration concessions
from Marathon Oil, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote.
    Marathon Oil said it wants to pull out of Polish shale gas
citing difficult geology and short-comings in the regulatory
environment.
    
    FARMERS' ACCOUNTING
    Poland's government will work on introducing accounting
requirements in the agricultural sector, Jan Krzysztof Bielecki,
the prime minister's chief economic adviser, told Bloomberg
Businessweek in an interview. The move could be seen as a step
towards calculating income levels in the sector, and later
implementing income taxes for farmers.
    
    DATA
    The central bank releases core inflation data for August at
1200. For forecasts, see.
      
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.