Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 16

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): PKN Oil refiner PKN Orlen said it was buying Canada's TriOil for C$183.7 million or about 563 million zlotys. PKN Orlen said the acquisition was in line with the strategy to develop its oil and gas exploration efforts. ENERGA IPO The initial public offer (IPO) of Poland's state-owned utilities Energa could be supported by the country's gas monopoly PGNiG, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote, quoting a high-ranking PGNiG manager. The Treasury wants to sell up to 35 percent in Energa by the end of the year. SHARE LICENCES PKN Orlen, San Leon and Breitling Oil are interested in buying 11 Polish shale exploration concessions from Marathon Oil, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote. Marathon Oil said it wants to pull out of Polish shale gas citing difficult geology and short-comings in the regulatory environment. FARMERS' ACCOUNTING Poland's government will work on introducing accounting requirements in the agricultural sector, Jan Krzysztof Bielecki, the prime minister's chief economic adviser, told Bloomberg Businessweek in an interview. The move could be seen as a step towards calculating income levels in the sector, and later implementing income taxes for farmers. DATA The central bank releases core inflation data for August at 1200. For forecasts, see. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX