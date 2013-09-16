FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil protesters continue stoppages in Libya's east
September 16, 2013 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

Oil protesters continue stoppages in Libya's east

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Oil protesters in Libya’s east will continue to block the country’s largest oil terminals until all their demands are met, the spokesman for the protesters said after reports a deal with the government to resume exports had been reached.

“There is no deal and the port terminals in the east from Es Sider, Ras Lanuf to Brega and Hariga are closed for exports until the protesters demands are met. The government has not responded to our demands,” Osama al-Oreibi told Reuters.

Al-Oreibi is the spokesman for the federalists in the so-called “Brega political office”, headed by Ibrahim al Jathran, who is seeking a bigger role in the country’s oil industry.

Libyan media reported over the weekend protesters in the east have reached a deal to reopen export terminals on Monday while demanding a number of conditions to be met within three month. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Louise Heavens)

