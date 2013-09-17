FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 17
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 17, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    DATA
    The Polish statistics office releases wages and employment
data for August. For forecasts, see. (1200)
    
    PENSION REFORM
    More than half of members want to stay in the Polish pension
funds (OFEs) and not rely only on the state fund ZUS with their
future pensions, Gazeta Wyborcza daily quoted a survey by
pollster PBS.
    Daily Parkiet speculates the changes planned for OFEs may
lead to a partial sellout of their equity holdings in the
future.
    
    ENERGA IPO
    The Warsaw bourse-bound Polish state-controlled utility
Energa cut its investment plan until 2021 by 1.3 billion zlotys
($414 million) to up to 19.7 billion, daily Parkiet quoted the
company's updated strategy.
    
    ARMS INDUSTRY
    Poland wants to consolidate its wide spectrum of arms
producers into one unit with 13,000 employees and annual revenue
of 6 billion zlotys, with plans to float it on the Warsaw bourse
in the future, daily Puls Biznesu reported.
    
    TELECOMS REGULATOR
    The head of Poland's telecoms regulator UKE, Magdalena Gaj,
may finish her term early as she may be a candidate to the
management of the United Nations' (UN) International
Telecommunications Union (ITU), daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
      
