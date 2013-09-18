Schlumberger unit files patent suit against Norway's PGS

OSLO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Schlumberger subsidiary WesternGeco has filed a patent infringement complaint against Oslo-listed seismic surveyor PGS in a Houston court, the Norwegian firm said in a statement late on Tuesday.

“PGS is of the opinion that WesternGeco’s claim against PGS is without merit,” PGS said to the Oslo bourse. “For the case to continue WesternGeco will also have to take steps to serve the complaint against PGS.”

The four patents in question were part of the litigation between WesternGeco and ION Geophysical regarding the DigiFIN steering device, PGS said.

It added that only two of its vessels are equipped with the technology in question and it has never used it in U.S. waters.