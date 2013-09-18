FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morocco's BCP to raise up to $500 million in short-term debt
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 18, 2013 / 10:24 AM / 4 years ago

Morocco's BCP to raise up to $500 million in short-term debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Banque Centrale Populaire, one of Morocco’s three biggest banks, may raise up to $500 million in short-term debt on the international market, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

BCP CEO Mohamed Benchaaboun told local press the bank may raise between $400-500 million in foreign bonds. Benchaaboun told Reuters in July about the bonds and said the bank would issue short-term debt by the end of the year.

He added that there were no immediate financing needs.

BCP posted a 5.7 percent rise in first-half net profit to 1.7 billion dirhams, held back by rising bad debts and higher provisions.

The bank, which is rated BBB-/A-3 by credit rating agency Standard & Poors, with a negative outlook, said bad debts rose to 12.48 billion dirhams ($1.49 billion) from 10.02 billion at the end of 2012 due to a slowdown in the non-agricultural sector. ($1 = 8.3601 Moroccan dirhams) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.