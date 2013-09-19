FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro hits 3-1/2 year high versus yen
#Market News
September 19, 2013 / 8:08 AM / 4 years ago

Euro hits 3-1/2 year high versus yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a 3-1/2 year high against the yen on Thursday, as the safe-haven Japanese currency came under fresh downward pressure as riskier assets and currencies rallied.

Stocks, commodities and higher-yielding currencies all rose after the Federal Reserve maintained its $85 billion monthly asset-buying programme, confounding expectations of a reduction by roughly $10 billion.

The euro rose to 133.985 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest level since early January 2010, and up 1.15 percent on the day.

The dollar was also up 1 percent against the yen at 98.85 yen, recovering from Wednesday’s three-week low of 97.76 yen.

