Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 20
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 20, 2013 / 5:59 AM / in 4 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    POL-AQUA 
    Spanish builder Dragados has received acceptances
from the majority of Pol-Aqua shareholders in its bid for the
remaining 34 percent stake in the Polish construction company it
did not already own, Dragados said on Thursday. 
    
    TPSA 
    The new head of Orange's Polish unit TPSA
 plans to focus on controlling costs while seeking halt
a slide in revenues that has already forced the company to cut
jobs over the past year. 
    
    DEUTSCHE TELEKOM 
    DT's Polish mobile unit filed a complaint in the European
Commission against Poland over the Ministry of Administration
and Digitization's agreement with one of T-Mobile Polska's
rivals, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
    
    WARSAW BOURSE
    The Warsaw bourse will launch its new bluechip
WIG30 index on Monday. Tha gauge is scheduled to replace the
current WIG20 at the end of 2015.
           
