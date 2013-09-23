European shares hit session high after German, euro zone data

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The FTSEurofirst 300 hit a session high of 1,265.05 shortly after the release of upbeat data from Germany and the broader euro zone.

Business activity in the euro zone grew faster than expected this month, while earlier, data showed Germany’s private sector grew in September at its fastest rate since January, adding to signs that the economy is healing.

By 0833 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 1.72 points, or 0.2 percent, at 1,264.33, trading near its recent five-year closing high of 1,265.95. (Reporting by David Brett)