REFILE-Gazprom Neft, Novatek counter Rosneft gas deal - Novatek co-owner Timchenko
September 25, 2013 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Gazprom Neft, Novatek counter Rosneft gas deal - Novatek co-owner Timchenko

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Fixes headline to say ‘counter’ instead of ‘opposite’)

MOSCOW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom Neft and Novatek are in talks to buy Italian energy company Enel’s indirect stake in gas producer SeverEnergia, which Enel has just agreed to sell to Rosneft, a Novatek co-owner said.

On Tuesday, Rosneft agreed to buy Enel’s 40 percent stake in Arctic Russia B.V., leading to Rosneft’s indirect ownership of a 19.6 percent stake in SeverEnergia, where 51 percent is owned by a Gazprom Neft and Novatek joint venture.

But Gennady Timchenko, a co-owner of Novatek, said that Novatek and Gazprom Neft are in their own talks over the stake, signalling a row between him and Igor Sechin, the powerful chief executive of Rosneft.

“Based on that I saw in Rosneft’s statement, there are some suspensive conditions,” he was quoted as saying by Prime news agency.

Italian Eni also has an indirect stake in SeverEnergia, a production venture with assets in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region in Northern Russia. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)

