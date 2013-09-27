FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 27
#Market News
September 27, 2013 / 6:13 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
     
    PENSIONS
    Workers will have the option of switching from
privately-managed pension funds to the state pension fund every
two or three years, Prime Minister Donald Tusk was quoted by the
Rzeczpospolita daily.
    
    MINING LAW
    The government's permanent committee will deal in October at
the earliest with amending the geology and mining law as well as
a draft bill on a tax on oil and gas extraction, Parkiet daily
reported.    
    
    PKP CARGO
    Analysts estimate the value of railway carrier PKP Cargo,
which is to debut on the Warsaw bourse this year, at an average
3.8 billion zlotys ($1.21 billion), Puls Biznesu reported.
    
    IPO    
    U.S. pharmaceutical company Milestone Scientific plans to
sell its shares on Poland's small-cap NewConnect market to
obtain funds for development, Parkiet daily reported.
    
    GDP
    Poland's statistics office will publish revised GDP data for
2011 and 2012.
    
    DEBT STRATEGY
    The government is expected to approve a new debt management
strategy on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
