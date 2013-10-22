FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 22
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 22, 2013 / 6:18 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    TPSA 
    Poland's No.1 telecoms group and French Orange 
unit posted a 239 million zlotys net profit in the third
quarter, more than the analysts' forecast of 119
million. 
    
    DATA
    The statistics office releases retail sales and unemployment
figures for September, with analysts expecting the sales reading
at +4.4 percent annually and the unemployment rate at 13.0
percent. (0800) 
    
    GRUPA AZOTY 
    Polish chemical maker wants to expand its operations abroad
and is interested in buying Croatian fertiliser maker
Petrokemija estimated at about 325 million zlotys,
daily Parkiet reported.
        
    RWE 
    The German utility said it was not planning to withdraw its
operations from Poland, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote,
despite the poor financial results of its owner.
    
    IPO
    The European Union's No.2 freight company PKP Cargo will set
the final price in its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday.
The unofficial price range between 59 and 74 zlotys per share
values the share offer at up to 1.6 billion zlotys.
        
    WARSAW BOURSE 
    The chief of the Warsaw bourse said he would like to extend
the working hours of the bourse again to 17:30 local time from
the current close at 17:00, daily Parkiet wrote.
    
    KOMPANIA WEGLOWA
    Polish miner Kompania Weglowa posted a loss in the third
quarter, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote, quoting the company's chief
executive.
    
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.