German Bunds hold steady before U.S. jobs data

* Market seen rangebound before delayed payrolls report

* Market reaction could be muted as focus turns to Oct. data

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - German Bund futures held steady on Tuesday as markets positioned for U.S. jobs data that could shape expectations on when the Federal Reserve will start trimming its bond purchases.

Investors were wary of trading aggressively before the employment report, which was delayed from Oct. 4 by the 16-day U.S. government shutdown.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect U.S. nonfarm payrolls to have increased by 180,000 in September, with the jobless rate steady at 7.3 percent.

Many analysts expect the U.S. central bank to maintain its bond purchases at current levels given the as yet unknown economic impact of the shutdown and the possibility of another bitter budget fight early next year, although a strong employment report could challenge that thinking.

Market reaction to the jobs report may be limited because of the delay in the release and the fact that it covers a period before the government shutdown, placing more importance on the October numbers now due on Nov. 8 instead of Nov. 1.

“I don’t think there will be a strong movement on the back of this data,” said Patrick Jacq, a strategist at BNP Paribas in Paris.

“The market is positioned for signs of economic recovery with limited increase in jobs and a Fed which remains very accommodative.”

The Bund future was flat on the day at 139.91 with German 10-year yields also unchanged, at 1.85 percent.

RBS strategists said the Bund yields could push back towards a 1.70-1.80 percent range given the supportive backdrop of prolonged Fed monetary stimulus.

The yields fell to their lowest in a week last Friday on concerns the stopgap deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and reopen the government may hurt the country’s longer-term prospects and deter the Fed from trimming its bond purchases until next year.

“Investors are unwilling to take outright short positions in core bonds at this stage while they expect a delay of tapering by the Federal Reserve so this is keeping pressure for lower core yields,” said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

Expectations the Fed could delay its plans to reduce its 85 billion a month bond purchases were also supportive for riskier assets. Lower-rated euro zone bonds also held steady on the day.