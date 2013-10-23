FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's MAF revises guidance on hybrid bond issue
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 23, 2013 / 9:09 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai's MAF revises guidance on hybrid bond issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim has revised price guidance to 7.375% area on its upcoming issue of a US dollar-denominated hybrid bond, as order books reached around USD3.5bn, according to one of the lead managers.

The company, which operates Carrefour stores across the Middle East, has set a maximum size of USD500m for the transaction, which is expected to price today.

The issuer released initial price thoughts of mid to high 7% on Tuesday, after two days of investor calls.

The bond, which would become the Gulf’s first international hybrid to be issued by a corporate borrower, will be callable after the first five years.

The coupon on the bond will step up by 25bp in year 10 and by an additional 75bp in year 25, according to the proposed terms.

The mall operator originally announced the transaction and conducted investor roadshows in May, but was forced to delay the sale due to adverse market conditions.

Goldman Sachs and HSBC are structuring advisors on the deal, joined by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Emirates NBD Capital, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered as joint bookrunners.

The Reg S-only notes are expected to be rated BB+ and to receive a 50% equity credit by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. The issuer is rated BBB/BBB by the same agencies.

Reporting By Josie Cox and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.