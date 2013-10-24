Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 24

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): BANK ZACHODNI WBK The lender, a unit of Banco Santander,reports third-quarter earnings. Analysts expect its earnings to rise 29 percent to 430 million zlotys. TPSA The telecoms group sold its Internet unit Wirtualna Polska for 375 million zlotys ($124 million) to web company O2, which runs Poland's most popular gossip website, Pudelek. INVESTMENTS Poland's investment levels should recover in 2014, thanks to both state and private expenditure, Witold Kozinski, deputy central bank governor, said on Wednesday. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX