Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 24
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 24, 2013 / 6:04 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    BANK ZACHODNI WBK 
    The lender, a unit of Banco Santander,reports third-quarter
earnings. Analysts expect its earnings to rise 29 percent to 430
million zlotys.
    
    TPSA 
    The telecoms group sold its Internet unit Wirtualna Polska
for 375 million zlotys ($124 million) to web company O2, which
runs Poland's most popular gossip website,
Pudelek. 
    
    INVESTMENTS
    Poland's investment levels should recover in 2014, thanks to
both state and private expenditure, Witold Kozinski, deputy
central bank governor, said on Wednesday. 


Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
