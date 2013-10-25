FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 25
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 25, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    KERNEL 
    The Ukrainian agricultural producer sees its profits shrink
by a further 13 percent in the fiscal year ending June 2014 on
expected fall in crop prices, the company said on Friday. 
    
    WP.PL
    Innova Capital fund, which earlier this week bought Polish
telecom TPSA's web arm Wp.pl for 375 million zlotys
($124 million), wants to combine it with rival Internet portal
O2.pl and eventually float it on the Warsaw bourse, daily Puls
Biznesu said.
        
    ENERGA
    The Warsaw bourse-bound state-controlled utility has
troubles finding a partner for its 2.5 billion zlotys project to
build a dam on the Vistula river in Poland due to legal
obstacles, daily Rzeczpospolita reported. 
    
    AXA 
    The Polish life arm of the French insurer targets the No.2
spot on the local employee insurance market, daily Puls Biznesu
quoted a local AXA official as saying.
        
($1 = 3.0272 Polish zlotys)

