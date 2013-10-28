FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel, SPD agree on transaction tax in coalition talks
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2013 / 8:23 PM / 4 years ago

Merkel, SPD agree on transaction tax in coalition talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) said they had agreed in coalition talks on Monday to push for a financial transaction tax but needed to consult further on the key issue of a European banking union.

The parties started negotiating policy compromises last week with the goal of having a new “grand coalition” government in place by Christmas.

Germany’s European partners will be watching the negotiations closely, hoping for a swift deal that allows the bloc to meet looming deadlines for its ambitious banking union.

The parties’ working group charged with coming up with compromises on European policies held its first meeting on Monday but achieved clear consensus only on the transaction tax, which both parties had previously championed.

Leading negotiators for both camps said they needed to continue discussing details of a European banking union and how the euro zone should fight its debt crisis.

European Parliament President Martin Schulz, lead negotiator for the SPD on European themes, said they had not discussed euro bonds because it had become clear “that the German constitution does not allow this to be implemented”.

During the election campaign, the SPD had called for a lifting of taboos on liability mutualisation within Europe and introduction of a common euro zone debt redemption fund - a strategy the conservatives rejected.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.