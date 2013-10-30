National Bank of Abu Dhabi sees 2013 loan growth at 10-15 pct -CEO

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates by market value, expects loan growth of between 10 and 15 percent in 2013, the bank’s chief executive said in a conference call with analysts on Wednesday.

NBAD, majority-owned by the Abu Dhabi government, posted its first quarterly profit fall on Tuesday in nearly two years, weighed down by a drop in investment gains.

“We see loan growth of 10-15 percent for 2013,” NBAD’s newly appointed CEO Alex Thursby said in the call.

Loans and advances grew to 182.5 billion dirhams at the end of the third quarter, up 10.9 percent from end-2012. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)