FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tata's S.African Neotel unit turns profitable for first time
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2013 / 2:56 PM / 4 years ago

Tata's S.African Neotel unit turns profitable for first time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Neotel, the South African unit of India’s Tata Communications, said on Wednesday it made a pre-tax profit for the first time in its seven-year history after growing revenue by 21 percent.

Chief Executive Sunil Joshi said in a statement Neotel’s sales growth was at least 12 times that of the industry growth rate, despite price erosion and lethargic uptake of fixed lines.

Tata is in exclusive talks to sell the unlisted fixed-line and data unit to South Africa’s biggest mobile provider Vodacom in a potential $590 million deal. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.