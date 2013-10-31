FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Telenor Q3 results by division
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 31, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Telenor Q3 results by division

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor reported
the following revenues and earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by division for the third
quarter.         
   The figures are compared to the same period a year earlier 
and against analysts' average forecasts (in millions of 
Norwegian crowns).        
 
                          Q3 2013    Forecast*    Q3 2012      
Revenues Norway            6,273       6,331       6,439       
EBITDA                     2,881       2,885       2,986      
Revenues Sweden            2,766       2,717       2,716       
EBITDA                       931         837         808       
Revenues Denmark           1,246       1,217       1,330 
EBITDA                       302         260         307       
Revenues Hungary           1,020       1,069       1,060    
EBITDA                       351         363         321      
Revenues Mobile Serbia       786         793         720       
EBITDA                       310         320         284       
Revenues Mobile Montenegro   172         164         194       
EBITDA                        85          81         110
Revenues Bulgaria            454         502         n/a
EBITDA                       165         189         n/a
Revenues Mobile DTAC       4,069       4,380       3,998       
EBITDA                     1,362       1,399       1,270     
Revenues Mobile Digi       3,142       3,119       2,997    
EBITDA                     1,417       1,426       1,349     
Revenues Mobile Grameen    1,939       1,843       1,660       
EBITDA                     1,028         950         857       
Revenues Mobile Pakistan   1,346       1,359       1,373       
EBITDA                       511         530         486       
Revenues India               729         715         863       
EBITDA                      -140         -77        -408      
Revenues Broadcast         1,680       1,627       1,595      
EBITDA                       570         548         545      
Revenues Other             1,186       1,184       1,198     
EBITDA                      -149        -199         -90      
TOTAL REVENUES            25,953      26,081      25,253    
TOTAL EBITDA, ADJUSTED     9,619       9,539       8,820    
 
    NOTE - Full name of the Norwegian telecoms group is Telenor 
    ASA. 
    (*) Forecast based on average from Reuters poll of 15
analysts.   

 (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
