Fiat CEO confirms company wants to own 100 pct of Chrysler

MILAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat’s Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday that the company’s long-term goal is to own 100 percent of its U.S. unit Chrysler.

Chrysler last month filed papers to list shares held by a union-related healthcare trust on the New York Stock Exchange.

Speaking on a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, Marchionne said he is working “diligently” on preparing a possible share sale by Chrysler.

But Fiat still wants to own 100 percent of Chrysler, he said in reply to a question about whether his goal had changed. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)