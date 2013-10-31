FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai Investments Q3 profit nearly doubles
October 31, 2013 / 4:42 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai Investments Q3 profit nearly doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Conglomerate Dubai Investments saw third-quarter profits nearly double on the back of higher rental income and an improvement in the fair value of its investments.

The company, in which sovereign fund Investment Corp of Dubai owns an 11.5 percent stake, posted a third-quarter profit attributable to equity owners of 161.1 million dirhams ($43.9 million) compared with 81.4 million dirhams for the year-ago period, it said in a bourse statement on Thursday.

Dubai Investments booked a gain of 26.1 million dirhams on fair valuation of investments against a loss of 4.5 million dirhams in the prior-year period.

Rental income rose to 141.1 million dirhams from 115.8 million dirhams, the company said. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

