LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - Barclays Plc has hired its own investment bank to arrange an investor roadshow across the US, Europe and Asia to explore a potential Additional Tier 1 bond.

Meetings will begin on Tuesday November 5th until November the 11th with Barclays acting as sole bookrunner and structuring advisor, and Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, SMBC Nikko, and UBS acting as joint lead managers.