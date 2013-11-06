FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on Nov 6
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Nov 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    CABINET
    Prime Minister Donald Tusk should announce a "far-reaching"
overhaul of his cabinet, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski tells
Gazeta Wyborcza, but declines to discuss his fate.
    
    INTEREST RATES
    Poland's central bank will announce its monthly decision on
interest rates on Wednesday. All analysts polled by Reuters
expect the bank's Monetary Policy Council to keep rates at their
current all-time low of 2.5 percent.  
    
    ENERGA
    Bookrunners sounding out potential investors in Polish power
producer Energa say an upcoming IPO could value the company at
as much as 10 billion zlotys ($3.2 billion), market sources
say. 
    
    BOEING 
    A Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by Poland's LOT 
airline was grounded in Bangkok on Tuesday due to a power supply
problem, the Polish broadcaster TVN24 reported, citing a LOT
spokeswoman. 
    
        
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.