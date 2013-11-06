Poland - Factors to Watch on Nov 6

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): CABINET Prime Minister Donald Tusk should announce a "far-reaching" overhaul of his cabinet, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski tells Gazeta Wyborcza, but declines to discuss his fate. INTEREST RATES Poland's central bank will announce its monthly decision on interest rates on Wednesday. All analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank's Monetary Policy Council to keep rates at their current all-time low of 2.5 percent. ENERGA Bookrunners sounding out potential investors in Polish power producer Energa say an upcoming IPO could value the company at as much as 10 billion zlotys ($3.2 billion), market sources say. BOEING A Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by Poland's LOT airline was grounded in Bangkok on Tuesday due to a power supply problem, the Polish broadcaster TVN24 reported, citing a LOT spokeswoman. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX