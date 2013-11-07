Poland - Factors to Watch on Nov 7

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): RATES FLAT AHEAD Poland's central bank left interest rates flat on Wednesday and vowed to keep them unchanged at least till the middle of next year as economic recovery remains modest and inflation moderate. BGZ France's BNP Paribas confirmed it had placed an unbinding offer to buy Bank BGZ, the Polish subsidiary of Dutch lender Rabobank, BNP said on Thursday. BOGDANKA Falling coal prices took the third-quarter net profit of the Polish miner a fifth down year-on-year, just below market expectations, the company said on Thursday. BUDIMEX Builder Budimex, the Polish arm of Spanish Ferrovial, will sell one of its companies to private-equity firm Equity Investors for 238.6 million zlotys ($77.4 million). BANK HANDLOWY The Polish Citigroup unit reported a larger-than-expected 34-percent fall in its third-quarter net profit to 165 million zlotys, taking a hit from falling income from bond sales. NETIA Poland's No.2 telecoms operator raised its operating profit (EBIT) forecast for the year by 10 percent thanks to increasing number of new television and broadband customers, the company said on Thursday. DEBT AUCTION Poland will offer 4.0-7.0 billion zlotys worth of bonds due in January 2016 and July 2018 at an auction. SHALE GAS Shale gas exploration in Poland may need another 14 billion zlotys ($4.54 billion) of spending by 2021 on top of the 2 billion spent in the last three years, Kamlesh Parmar, the CEO of 3Legs Resources was quoted as saying by Puls Biznesu daily. PHN Poland will launch the second stage of the real estate group's privatization in the middle of this month, Puls Biznesu daily quoted deputy treasury minister as saying. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX