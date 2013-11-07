FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PEOPLE-Fernandez-Palomero leaves Spanish Treasury
November 7, 2013 / 9:41 AM / 4 years ago

PEOPLE-Fernandez-Palomero leaves Spanish Treasury

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 7 (IFR) - Spain’s head of funding and debt management, Ignacio Fernandez-Palomero, has left his position after more than three years in the role, the Treasury said on Thursday.

Fernandez-Palomero has been replaced by Pablo de Ramon-Laca, the former senior adviser for funding.

Fernandez-Palomero took up the role at the Treasury in September 2010, moving from a position as the finance minister’s adviser on bank restructuring.

According to market sources he is moving to the private sector, although the Treasury declined to comment. Fernandez-Palomero was unavailable for comment. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)

