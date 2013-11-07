UPDATE 1-Spanish funding head departs as recession ends

(Adds background, quotes, reporting lines)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Nov 7 (IFR) - The man at the helm of Spain’s funding team during the depths of the country’s financial crisis has left the Treasury, just weeks after it confirmed the end of a two-year recession.

Ignacio Fernandez-Palomero, the deputy director and head of funding and debt management, has left his position after more than three years in the role, and has been replaced by his deputy of five years Pablo de Ramon-Laca, the Treasury confirmed on Thursday.

“Ignacio captained the department very well during some turbulent times,” said de Ramon-Laca.

Spain was thrown into financial crisis after a property market crash spilled over to its banking sector. Fears the eurozone’s fourth largest economy would need to be bailed out led bond investors to panic and its borrowing costs spiked to unsustainable levels in the middle of 2012.

The Treasury managed Spain’s sizable refinancing needs through the depths of the crisis. A vote of confidence from the European Central Bank in September last year helped quell fears in peripheral markets, and yields on Spain’s 10-year bonds fell from highs of around 7% to touch pre-crisis levels below 4% in 2013.

As conditions improved, the debt agency managed to issue new long-term debt, selling two 10-year bonds and a 15-year bond earlier in the year, and culminating in the country issuing its first 30-year bond since 2009 in October. That deal captured over EUR10bn of demand, and was mainly sold to international investors.

Spain announced at the end of last month that GDP in the third quarter grew by 0.1%, the first quarterly expansion in more than two years.

Fernandez-Palomero took up the role at the Treasury in September 2010, moving from a position as the finance minister’s adviser on bank restructuring.

According to market sources he is moving to the private sector, although the Treasury declined to comment. Fernandez-Palomero was unavailable for comment.

The new funding head, de Ramon-Laca, will continue to report to Inigo Fernandez de Mesa, the head of the Treasury. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)