Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital Q3 profit soars

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Waha Capital, an Abu Dhabi-based investment firm, posted a near fourfold increase in its third-quarter profit as income from its portfolio companies increased sharply.

Waha posted a quarterly profit of 107.1 million dirhams ($29.2 million), compared with 27.5 million dirhams for the year-ago period, it said in a bourse statement on Monday.

The investment firm said income from its portfolio companies, which include New York-listed AerCap Holdings , rose to 84.9 million dirhams during the quarter from 49.5 million dirhams for the same period last year.