Romania - Factors to watch on Nov 11

BUCHAREST, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

FOREIGN TRADE

The National Statistics Board will release foreign trade data for September At 0800 GMT.

INFLATION

The National Statistics Board will release inflation data for October At 0800 GMT.

A median forecast of 14 analysts showed Romanian inflation at 1.9 percent year-on-year in October, flat from September. The monthly forecast is 0.3 percent.

ROSIA MONTANA

A special parliament commission designated to assess plans by a Canadian company to set up Europe’s biggest open-cast gold mine in the Carpathian Mountains is expected to deliver its report on a government-backed bill to give Canadian miner Gabriel Resources a green light to develop the Rosia Montana site.

DEBT TENDER

Romania’s finance ministry tenders 600 million lei ($180.02 million) in five-year treasury bonds.

ROMANIAN PRESIDENT CRITICISES PLANNED TAX HIKES

Romanian President Traian Basescu criticised the leftist government on Friday for introducing new tax hikes in its fiscal plans for next year under an IMF-led aid deal, saying the new measures would choke economic recovery.

CHEVRON FILES SUIT AGAINST POLISH ANTI-SHALE GAS PROTESTERS

U.S. energy major Chevron said it had filed a civil lawsuit against protesters in Poland who have prevented it from reaching a site where it plans to explore for shale gas.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM BUYS GTS CENTRAL EUROPE FOR 546 MILLION EUROS

Deutsche Telekom on Sunday said it had bought GTS Central Europe for 546 million euros ($729 million) in a deal which hands the German telecom operator a fibre optic fixed-line and infrastructure business in Eastern Europe.