FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on Nov 12
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 12, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Nov 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    DATA
    Poland's central bank publishes current account deficit data
for September (1300)
    
    FINANCE MINISTER
    Weekly Wprost wrote that EU Commissioner Janusz Lewandowski,
a long-time ally of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, could replace
current Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski.
    
    PENSIONS
    The foreign ministry joined many other institutions in their
criticism of the government-proposed pension changes, daily
Rzeczpospolita wrote. The daily said the foreign ministry
believed the proposed ban on the pension funds blocking
investments in foreign treasury bonds may be against European
Union regulations.
    
    DEMOGRAPHIC TRENDS
    The number of marriages registered this year may be the
lowest since 1945, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote based on
statistics for the first eight months of the year. It is
estimated that about 11 percent of Poles between the ages of
1977 and 1986 have left Poland to seek work abroad.
    
    ALIOR BANK
    Polish lender Alior is set to acquire brokerage
house Money Makers, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote.
    
    ARMY
    Polish army plans to buy eight training jets for 1.5 billion
zlotys, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote. Italian Alenia Aermacchi,
British-based Lockheed Martin UK are among the producers
interested in the tender.
    
    TVN
    The advertising market has the worst behind it and is
turning a corner, chief executive of broadcaster TVN 
told daily Rzeczpospolita wrote.
    
    PGNIG
    Polish gas monopoly PGNiG wants to form a new
company that will handle wholesale gas trade, daily Puls Biznesu
wrote.
    
    FRANKLIN TEMPLETON
    Franklin Templeton Investment is interested in buying
Poland's Quercus fund, daily Puls Biznesu wrote.
     

    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
($1 = 3.0837 Polish zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.