Poland - Factors to Watch on Nov 14
November 14, 2013 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Nov 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    GDP
    Poland will release preliminary GDP data for the third
quarter. Analysts expect growth to have accelerated to 1.6
percent year-on-year from 0.8 percent in the second
quarter.(0900)
    
    INFLATION
    The statistics office to release inflation and M3 money
supply data for October. The consumer price index is expected at
1.0 percent year-on-year, while the M3 figure is predicted to
grow by 5.65 percent. (1300)
    
    PENSION REFORM
    The labour ministry proposed only minor changes to its
proposed pension system overhaul amid growing criticism the plan
that would take away the bond portfolios from private funds
could violate the constitution.
    
    KGHM 
    Europe's No.2 copper producer booked a larger-than-expected
55-percent drop in its third-quarter net profit, hit by smelter
maintenance and lower metal prices. 
    
    ASSECO POLAND 
    The software firm made a third-quarter net profit of 82
million zlotys ($26 million) on revenue of 1.4 billion, just
short of analysts' profit forecasts of around 85
million. 
    
    PGNIG 
    Polish gas monopoly PGNiG posted a steeper-than-expected
rise in third-quarter profit thanks to increased oil production
and lower gas import prices. 
    
    PZU 
    Eastern Europe's largest insurer beat analysts expectations
on Thursday, with weaker investment results from its bond
portfolio bringing the third-quarter net profit only just down
on the year. 

    TAURON 
    Poland's No. 2 electricity producer posted a
slower-than-estimated decline in third-quarter net profit, hit
by lower coal and power prices. 
    
    CYFROWY 
    Poland's biggest media company posted an almost 3 percent
rise in third-quarter net profit, beating analyst expectations
thanks to increased advertising sales. 
    
    PKO BP 
    Poland's top lender to report third-quarter earnings.
Analysts expect its net profit to fall by a fifth due to record
low interest rates that are weighing on its income.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
