EU countries set to pledge to stand by weak banks - draft document

BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - European Union countries will have funds in place to assist banks found to be short of capital in upcoming stress tests, finance ministers will say on Friday, according to a draft statement obtained by Reuters.

In the statement, designed to underscore EU countries’ readiness to act prompty following the health checks next year, ministers will demand that bank investors first shoulder the burden of rehabilitating such struggling banks.

But they will also outline how countries will stand by banks in difficulty and how the euro zone will support those states too weak to deal with the problems alone.

In the euro zone, governments that require assistance recapitalising their banks should first apply for a loan from the bloc’ rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism.

Only afterwards may direct assistance be offered by the fund to banks in difficulty, the statement said.