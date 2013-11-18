UPDATE 2-BES plans subordinated debt deal

(Adds background, quotes)

By Helene Durand and Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - Banco Espirito Santo is set to become the latest bank to take advantage of investors’ hunt for yield and appetite for weak European credits, after it arranged investor meetings ahead of a likely Tier 2 capital deal later this week.

The Portuguese bank, rated Ba3/BB- at the senior level, has scheduled an investor call for Monday afternoon and will meet accounts on Tuesday, having hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Morgan Stanley and its own syndicate team to arrange the roadshow.

The deal is expected to be a 10-year non-call five-year and rated B2/B, and market sources believe the bank is looking to raise EUR500m. Bankers involved said BES is making the most of the improvement in the pricing of these securities.

Since the end of September, Italian and Spanish banks have raised over EUR3.65bn-equivalent of Tier 2 and Additional Tier 1 debt to boost their capital buffers.

Until this year, many investors refused to buy even covered bonds from some of these banks, but have been forced to consider weaker credits in their search for higher returns.

Portuguese banks have not raised subordinated debt in the past four years. BES’s five-year subordinated credit default swaps reached 1,800bp at the end of 2010, although have now fallen to 460bp.

A EUR500m five-year senior transaction for BES that priced in January at 438.2bp over mid-swaps was quoted around 357bp over on Monday.

“I think the yield will be so high on this bond it will be tough to ignore,” said one observing banker.

“It’s not a Tier 1 bond or a CoCo, it’s a vanilla Tier 2 instrument which a lot of investors are now comfortable with. Around this time last year, an Irish bank sold Tier 2 so it makes sense to now see a Portuguese bank in the market, particularly when there is such a bid for yield.”

Another banker agreed, adding that Portuguese banks are getting close to the bottom of the asset-quality cycle, as Irish banks were a year ago.

In December 2012, Bank of Ireland priced a EUR250m Tier 2 with a 10% coupon after receiving around EUR1bn of orders. That deal was quoted at a price of 120 on Monday.

While pricing discussions have not started yet, there are a number of reference points that the leads can use. CaixaBank’s EUR750m Tier 2, for example, was quoted at 388bp on Monday, 227bp wider than where its five-year senior was trading, showing the differential between senior and subordinated paper in Spain.

SHOW OF CONFIDENCE

Selling new subordinated debt would be a big sign of confidence in Portugal, which has just recorded a second consecutive quarter of growth after a three-year recession.

The sovereign sold a benchmark bond in May, its first since being bailed out mid-2011, encouraged by the lowest yields since 2010.

However, while the picture is improving, buying into the deal will require a strong belief by investors that Europe has turned a corner and that Portuguese banks have seen the worst of the crisis.

In a report published at the end of October, Moody’s said the outlook for the country’s banking system remained negative, citing a weak operating environment that would prompt further asset-quality deterioration. According to the report, system-wide problem loans reached 7.3% of total loans at the end of July 2013, up from 6.1% a year before.

“I guess for investors who are prepared to buy into Banco Popular Additional Tier 1, this will be a steal,” said an investor.

“There might be a lot of upside in this but you have to wonder how they will cope in the upcoming asset-quality review given how poor the economic backdrop is, and you have to wonder what the bank’s earning power is in that context.” (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)