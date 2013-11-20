FACTBOX-German coalition watch: Deal nears on minimum wage

BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) are in the “hot phase” of talks on forming a “grand coalition” government that is expected to take office by Christmas.

Working groups seeking compromises on issues from the economy and banking to the euro and energy must present final proposals to a group of top negotiators, including Merkel and SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel, next week.

Below is a summary of what has been proposed in the different policy areas:

LABOUR MARKET

* Parties have reached agreement that an independent commission should be put in charge of coordinating the introduction of a “general legal minimum wage”. It is still unclear whether the level will be fixed at 8.50 euros per hours, as demanded by the SPD.

* There is agreement to place time limits on temporary work contracts, but a difference of opinion over whether this should be 12 or 24 months.

* Both sides have agreed to introduce laws requiring companies to allot 30 percent of non-executive board seats to women from 2016. Listed firms and those with works councils that fail to meet the target would have to leave board seats vacant.

EUROPE

* Preliminary agreement that the European Commission should not decide on the winding up of banks. Instead, the parties have proposed creating a resolution body attached to the council of European finance ministers (Ecofin).

* Agreement that funds from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) should not be directly available for closing banks. Berlin also backing away from a deal agreed by Merkel in 2012 to allow the ESM to directly recapitalise banks.

* Renewed push for an EU financial transactions tax (FTT) covering stocks, bonds, currencies and derivative transactions.

* The parties have ruled out the introduction of a debt redemption fund.

ENERGY

* The parties have agreed to revise the renewable energy law and cut 20 billion euros a year of surcharges imposed on power consumers to fund a transition to green energy.

* The coalition would cut incentives for wind power in areas where it is abundant but keep feed-in-tariffs for photovoltaic.

* It would keep a moratorium on shale gas fracking and back EU plans to prop up carbon prices by backloading permits.

FOREIGN POLICY

* The parties have said the EU may not be able to accept Turkey as a member but made clear its “privileged relationship” with Ankara should be developed further.

* The parties describe a free trade deal between the EU and U.S. as a “vital project” but are seeking “credible and verifiable” commitments from the U.S. on its spying activities to ensure the privacy of German citizens is being protected.

RENTS/TRANSPORT

* The parties have agreed to tackle rapidly rising rents in big cities by introducing rent controls and building more new homes, which it wants to encourage with tax incentives.

* A controversial push by the CSU for a motorway toll for foreign drivers is unresolved, with a decision postponed to the final round. The SPD is against charging only foreigners. (Compiled by the Berlin bureau)