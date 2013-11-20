Irish lender issues first mortgage-backed securities since crisis

DUBLIN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Permanent TSB on Wednesday became the first Irish lender since the country’s financial crisis to issue mortgage-backed securities, raising 500 million euros ($675 million)in a deal that was three times over-subscribed.

The transaction was priced at 3-month Euribor plus 1.65 percent, lower than the initial guidance, the bank said in a statement.

The securities were backed by a pool of performing Irish owner-occupied residential mortgages and Morgan Stanley acted as arranger for the transaction.