Irish lender issues first mortgage-backed securities since crisis
November 20, 2013 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

Irish lender issues first mortgage-backed securities since crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Permanent TSB on Wednesday became the first Irish lender since the country’s financial crisis to issue mortgage-backed securities, raising 500 million euros ($675 million)in a deal that was three times over-subscribed.

The transaction was priced at 3-month Euribor plus 1.65 percent, lower than the initial guidance, the bank said in a statement.

The securities were backed by a pool of performing Irish owner-occupied residential mortgages and Morgan Stanley acted as arranger for the transaction.

