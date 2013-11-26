FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Delek finds new gas near Tamar
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 26, 2013 / 9:31 AM / 4 years ago

Israel's Delek finds new gas near Tamar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 26 (Reuters) - An exploration group drilling off Israel’s Mediterranean shore said on Tuesday they found significant signs of a new natural gas deposit near to where huge reserves have been discovered in recent years.

Delek Drilling said the signs of natural gas were found at the Tamar Southwest field, where earlier estimates said there could be 20 billion cubic meters of gas.

The site is near the Tamar field, discovered by Texas-based Noble Energy in 2009 to hold an estimated 10 trillion cubic feet of gas.

Other partners in the latest drilling finds are Isramco Negev 2, Avner Oil Exploration and Dor Gas Exploration.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.