Nationwide opens books on core capital deferred share issue - lead

LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - Nationwide Building Society has opened books on its Core Capital Deferred Shares (CCDS) issue, said one of the banks managing the sale on Wednesday morning.

Initial price thoughts for the perpetual sterling issue have been set at 10.5-11%, with the deal expected to be GBP500m in size.

Leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, JP Morgan Cazenove and UBS have already collected interest of over GBP1.2bn ahead of pricing that is scheduled for later in the session.

Coupons will be payable from distributable items from Nationwide’s financial year with a cap at GBP15 per CCDS. The cap will be adjusted for inflation.