Poland - Factors to Watch on Nov 28

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): GDP GROWTH Poland's economic growth is set to accelerate to more than 2 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, making it possible the economy will expand 1.3-1.4 percent in 2013, the finance ministry's chief economist said on Wednesday. MULTIMEDIA Poland's No.3 cable operator, Multimedia, wants to return to the Warsaw bourse two years after it was delisted and after attempts to find an investor failed due to price. SANTANDER MERGER Bank Zachodni WBK said on Wednesday it is to pay 2.16 billion zlotys ($697 million) in shares for a 60 percent stake in Santander Consumer Bank.