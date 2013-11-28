FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Nov 28
November 28, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Nov 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    GDP GROWTH
    Poland's economic growth is set to accelerate to more than 2
percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, making it possible
the economy will expand 1.3-1.4 percent in 2013, the finance
ministry's chief economist said on Wednesday. 
    
    MULTIMEDIA
    Poland's No.3 cable operator, Multimedia, wants
to return to the Warsaw bourse two years after it was
delisted and after attempts to find an investor failed due to
price. 
    
    SANTANDER MERGER
    Bank Zachodni WBK said on Wednesday it is to pay
2.16 billion zlotys ($697 million) in shares for a 60 percent
stake in Santander Consumer Bank. 
    
