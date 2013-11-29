Poland - Factors to Watch on Nov 29

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): GDP DATA The statistics office releases second reading of the third quarter GDP data. LOTOS, AZOTY Poland's state-owned investment vehicle PIR will help the country's No. 2 refiner Lotos finance 5-billion zlotys investment in the petrochemical installation it plans to build with chemical group Azoty, Parkiet daily wrote. KERNEL Ukrainian agricultural producer Kernel KER.WA posted a net loss of $34 million in the first quarter of its 2014 fiscal year compared to $37 million profit reported last year on the weak performance of its edible oils, the company said on Friday. CAPITAL PARK Polish real estate developer Capital Park has set the price of shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at 6.5 zlotys a piece, valuing the stock being sold in the offering at 136 million zlotys ($44 million) in total, the company said late on Thursday. CLIMATE TALKS The president of the U.N. climate talks Marcin Korolec believes that the global climate agreement to be signed in 2015 in Paris will include all the countries responsible for global emissions, and not only the European states, he said in an interview for Gazeta Wyborcza daily. FAGORMASTERCOOK Chinese companies, including Haier and Hisense, are interested in buying Poland's troubled home appliances producer FagorMastercook in a transaction valued at up to 100 million euros, Rzeczpospolita daily wrote. RATHDOWNEY Poland's government should focus not only on shale gas legislation, but also on regulations on other resources, said John P. Barry, the CEO of Rathdowney, which plans to spend $300 million in building zinc and lead mine in Poland. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX