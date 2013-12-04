FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse announces formal guidance on US dollar CoCo
December 4, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

Credit Suisse announces formal guidance on US dollar CoCo

Aimee Donnellan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has formally opened books on a new US dollar contingent capital (CoCo) bond at 7.5%, according to a market source.

The Swiss bank had initially tested investor interest for the Additional Tier 1 instrument at 7.75% area earlier on Wednesday morning.

Credit Suisse is sole bookrunner on the perpetual non-call 10-year RegS/144a deal. Barclays, ING, Lloyds Bank, Natixis and Wells Fargo are joint lead managers.

Pricing is expected later today. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)

