LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland has attracted over EUR7.5bn of demand from more than 280 investors for its EUR1.3bn preference share sale, according to a lead manager.

The instruments are being officially marketed at 104.5 area by Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and UBS as joint structurers and Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Davy as joint bookrunners.

Pricing is expected later Wednesday afternoon.