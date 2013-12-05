Ukraine's Yanukovich says deals with China may bring in $8 bln investments-Ifax

KIEV, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Deals signed on Thursday with China may bring Ukraine about $8 billion in investments, Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich said, according to Interfax news agency reporting from Beijing.

“The documents signed by us today are broadening economic cooperation. We have not yet calculated what the equivalent in money will be. But earlier we reckoned that we are talking about approximately eight billion dollars of investment into the economy”, he said in comments in Beijing. (Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Matt Robinson)