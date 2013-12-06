FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Dec 6
December 6, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Dec 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    PENSION REFORM
    The parliament votes on the pension reform aimed at curbing
debt in times of an economic slowdown. The opposition has
brought up more than 1,000 amendments, Gazeta Wyborcza daily
said.  
    
    FX RESERVES
Poland's central bank releases FX reserves data for November at
1300 GMT. 
    
    BNP 
    BNP Paribas has agreed to buy the Polish business of its
Dutch rival Rabobank for $1.4 billion, as the French
bank returns to the acquisition trail after a period of
re-structuring and seeks growth outside the euro zone.
 
    
    EUROCASH 
    Poland's largest wholeseller Eurocash agreed to take over a
fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) distribution arm from local
rival Kolporter whose sales stood at 2 billion zlotys ($652
million) last year, Eurocash said on Friday. 
    
    SHALE GAS
    Poland's new environment minister said on Thursday he will
meet investors and experts next week to discuss a draft law on
shale gas before it goes to the cabinet for approval, signalling
that some parts of the legislation may be
modified. 
      
($1 = 3.0976 Polish zlotys)
($1 = 0.7377 euros)

