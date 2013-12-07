France's Hollande says will be tough to keep CAR's head in place

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - France’s President Francois Hollande said on Saturday it would be difficult for the current head of Central African Republic to stay in place because he let the crisis unfold.

“I don’t want to point fingers but we cannot keep in place a president who was not able to do anything, or even worse, who let things happen,” Hollande said in an interview broadcast on the France 24 TV channel.

He said elections should be held before 2015 when the mandate of the interim president, Michel Djotodia, ends. “The idea is to head as fast as possible towards elections,” he said.

France is deploying 1,600 troops to its former colony, where at least 300 people have died in three days of violence between the Seleka rebel group that seized power in March and Christian self-defence militias, which has spilled over into religious violence in the capital and beyond. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)