EBRD cuts 2013 lending to 8.5 bln euros
January 15, 2014 / 11:48 AM / 4 years ago

EBRD cuts 2013 lending to 8.5 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development cut lending to emerging Europe and the Middle East to 8.5 billion euros in 2013 from 8.9 billion in 2012, according to preliminary estimates, the bank said on Wednesday.

“These investments were achieved against a backdrop of general investor reluctance in the face of continued economic fragility,” the bank said in a statement.

The EBRD invests mainly in the private sector. It focuses on emerging Europe and the Middle East and North African countries of Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia.

The bank said it made a net profit of 1 billion euros last year, in line with 2012.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Natsuko Waki

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
