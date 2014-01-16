Italy revamps rules for raising corporate debt

* Shake-up to connect capital markets to real economy finance

By Owen Sanderson

LONDON, Jan 16 (IFR) - Italy is set to reform debt-raising rules to encourage investors to buy the country’s corporate debt, with a package of measures that give creditors better security, and break down regulatory barriers to investment. The changes could also have a positive impact for banks sitting on public sector debt.

While Italy did not suffer the boom and bust of the Spanish and Irish residential housing markets, small and medium sized companies have struggled with anaemic growth rates since the eurozone crisis engulfed the country. Italian banks, under pressure to raise capital, and struggling with profitability, have been reluctant to lend.

The new rules are therefore partly an attempt to bypass the banking system entirely, and partly a package to help banks fund their assets more cheaply.

Banks will be able to use SME debt, leases, trade receivables, and shipping loans to back their bonds, rather than only mortgages or public sector loans under the current Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite (OBG) covered bond framework.

“The law adds an alternative to covered bonds, which we could call ‘collateralised bonds’”, said Annalisa Dentoni Litta, senior counsel at Allen & Overy in Rome. “It appears that these will be outside the OBG framework, but also will not be securitisations. These could be accessed by smaller institutions that cannot meet OBG requirements.”

It could also create a two-tier market for Italian covered bonds, with OBGs trading tighter than the new “collateralised bonds”. Fitch said that the new assets could require more overcollateralisation than OBGs to get to a given rating level.

Other provisions in the new proposals could cut out the banks entirely. Securitisation SPVs will be able to buy “mini-bonds”, issued by unlisted and unrated companies, direct from the issuer, rather than via a regulated institution. This could make the product more attractive to international investors, and allow portfolio managers to put on leverage against mini-bond portfolios.

“There’s a lot of hype around the mini-bond issue right now, and these changes can only help investment in the product, but the challenge is to create simple structures and homogenous asset pools,” said Litta.

Research from Italian domestic rating agency Cerved Group published in October found that no more than 20 mini-bonds had been issued, for a total of under EUR5bn, and nearly all of these by large companies.

On the investor side, the reforms mean that even if a mini-bond is unlisted, unrated and held by a single investor, it can, in effect, be treated like a listed and tradeable bond for reserve purposes. Funds also get a boost, as their investments get the same protection as securitisation SPVs. This allows, for example, the management company of the fund to act as loan servicer on the fund’s investments.

SECURITISATION AS PUBLIC DEBT SOLUTION

Among the various changes to the securitisation law are a couple of technical changes that could have large consequences for banks holding public sector debt.

Italian public sector bodies generate huge volumes of invoice receivables - effectively a form of short-term credit - many of which have not been paid on time, leaving companies out of pocket. This weighs on banks’ balance sheets, as they advance money to public sector suppliers against their invoice assets.

The government announced in April last year it would borrow an extra EUR40bn to pay off overdue invoices. A few months later in September, the ABI, the Italian banking association, said it had EUR6.2bn of public administration credits that were due at the end of 2012 (this excludes receivables which were discounted, but not assigned to the bank).

Public sector receivables of any sort can be used to back securitisation transactions, which can then be held on bank balance sheets, or sold off to third parties. This can protect the banks from losses on the deals, and allow them to raise external capital.

Historically, however, this has been a specialist market, with several extra requirements specifically for securitising public debt, such as a requirement to notarise each loan transfer, and weak enforcement provisions.

“For certain types of deal, especially trade receivables and public administration assets, this will be particularly helpful,” said Litta. “These changes might push banks to use securitisation more when dealing with their public assets.”

The broader securitisation market will also get stronger legal protection under the reforms. Changes include removal of clawback risk. Clawback rules allow Italian borrowers that have prepaid their debts to get some of this money back if they enter bankruptcy within two years - making the cashflows of securitisations less certain. Securitisations in Italy often trap cash in the structures for long periods to cover these clawbacks, resulting in lower returns for investors and for issuers.

“All of the changes go in the direction of making securitisations more investor-friendly, or making the framework stronger,” said Litta. (Reporting By Owen Sanderson)