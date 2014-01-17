FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 17
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
January 17, 2014 / 6:58 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    POLAND'S DEBT ISSUES
    Poland does not plan any more euro or dollar denominated
public debt issues in 2014 after it sold bonds worth $2 billion,
Deputy Finance Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk said on Thursday
night. 
    
    DATA
    The central bank will publish November current account data
at 1300 GMT. Analysts expect a C/A gap of 1.195 billion euros.
 
    
    PKO 
    Demand for Polish biggest bank's euro-denominated bonds was
more than four times higher than the offer and the bank doesn't
rule out tapping the market again in the second half of the
year, PKO deputy CEO Jakub Papierski said. 
    
    CYFROWY POLSAT 
    Shareholders in Poland's largest media group agreed to a
6.15 billion zloty ($2 billion) share issue to buy the country's
No.3 mobile operator Polkomtel in a share-swap deal.
 
    
    WARSAW BOURSE 
    The Warsaw bourse hopes to conclude a tie-up with Vienna's
stock exchange this year and is awaiting approval from its
supervisory board to begin the second stage of talks, its CEO
said on Thursday. 
            
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.