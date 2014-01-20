FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shell upstream chief Brown takes medical leave
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

Shell upstream chief Brown takes medical leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell’s head of international upstream activities, Andy Brown, is to take extended leave, effective immediately, to recuperate from a recent medical procedure, the oil company said on Monday.

Brown is one of Shell’s top ranking executives on an executive committee of seven people under Ben van Beurden, who took over as chief executive at the beginning of the year and who last week warned that fourth quarter profits would be below his expectations.

During his recuperation and until his return to work, Maarten Wetselaar, executive vice president of Integrated Gas and former head of finance for the upstream international division that Brown heads, will take Brown’s place, in addition to carrying out his regular duties, Shell said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.